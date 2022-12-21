Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 311.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.63 ($3.79).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 368 ($4.47) to GBX 353 ($4.29) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Haleon to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 289 ($3.51) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.34) price objective on the stock.

Haleon stock opened at GBX 314.55 ($3.82) on Friday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,964.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

