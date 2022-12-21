Brokerages Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target at $90.20

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstCash Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.70 on Friday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.