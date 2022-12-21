AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AIB Group from €3.80 ($4.04) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.