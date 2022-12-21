Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $26.58

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

