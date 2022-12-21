Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,620,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,517,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

