Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $8.92

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.