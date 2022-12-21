Head to Head Analysis: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DynTek has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -7.07% 2.82% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.95 -$44.29 million ($0.70) -88.80

This table compares DynTek and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthEquity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DynTek and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $79.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than DynTek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthEquity beats DynTek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

