Critical Comparison: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) vs. Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Kanzhun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.26 -$31.35 million N/A N/A Kanzhun $668.35 million 10.48 -$168.07 million 0.19 101.32

Profitability

Jianpu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun.

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jianpu Technology and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of 21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Jianpu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

