Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Financial Review

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.02 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.40 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

