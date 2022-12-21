Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ambev stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
