Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after buying an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,441,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $5,768,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

