Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

