Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $60.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after acquiring an additional 317,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,818,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,816,000 after acquiring an additional 223,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

