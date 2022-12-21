Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $49.38 on Monday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 293,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

