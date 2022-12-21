Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

