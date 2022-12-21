Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.11.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
