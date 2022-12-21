Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 1.5 %

BIG stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.