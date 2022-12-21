BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $39.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.44) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.79.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

BP stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in BP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in BP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.