Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $228.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.89 and a 1 year high of $260.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,017,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $94,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

