StockNews.com Downgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Buy

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE CAH opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

