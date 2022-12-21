ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $157.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.65 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

