Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $101.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 88.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.