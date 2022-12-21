Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

