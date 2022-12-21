Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
