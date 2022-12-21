Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

SUMO stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $12,366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 281.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 993,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

