StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.