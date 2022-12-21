Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Trean Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.58. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
