Cowen Begins Coverage on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $673,120 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 104.8% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 589,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 301,892 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

See Also

