Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Upexi Price Performance

Shares of UPXI stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Upexi has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,512,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

