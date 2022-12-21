EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.74% from the stock’s current price.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in The Glimpse Group by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in The Glimpse Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

