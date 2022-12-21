EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.74% from the stock’s current price.
The Glimpse Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group
About The Glimpse Group
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Glimpse Group (VRAR)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.