Piper Sandler Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $27.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 384,102 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

