Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 970462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

