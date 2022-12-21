Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $150.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $85.03 and last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 992466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.86.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $869.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

