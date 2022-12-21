Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.60. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $517,178.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,311,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,105,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 468,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,741 over the last ninety days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.