ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,170 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,170 ($14.21) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.33) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.58) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.02) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,274.58 ($15.48).

ASOS Price Performance

LON:ASC opened at GBX 507 ($6.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 609.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 776.73. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,548 ($30.95). The firm has a market cap of £507.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,635.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($320,116.62).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

