freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($28.72) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on freenet in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €20.22 ($21.51) on Monday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.65.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

