Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €185.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €185.00 ($196.81) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($214.89) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($177.66) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €162.10 ($172.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €167.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52-week high of €180.00 ($191.49).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

