Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($22.34) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evotec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €15.43 ($16.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Evotec has a 1 year low of €15.53 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of €44.94 ($47.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 388.25.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

