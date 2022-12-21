SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €110.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($118.09) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at €97.79 ($104.03) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €99.50 and its 200-day moving average is €92.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a twelve month high of €125.40 ($133.40).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

