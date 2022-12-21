Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €210.00 by Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.3 %

VOW3 stock opened at €119.22 ($126.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

