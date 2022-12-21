Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Reduced by Analyst

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied DNA Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied DNA Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APDN. StockNews.com lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APDN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

