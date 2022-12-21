Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of OMCL opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicell by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,729 shares of company stock valued at $431,214. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

