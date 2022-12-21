Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

