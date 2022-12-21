Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Aspen Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $57,134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.