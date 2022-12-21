Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $157.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

