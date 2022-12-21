Wedbush Weighs in on New Relic, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for New Relic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Relic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Relic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.46.

New Relic Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

NYSE:NEWR opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

