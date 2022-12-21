Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $52.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a P/E ratio of -660.50 and a beta of 1.79. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

