FY2023 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masimo in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

