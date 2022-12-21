Enerplus Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.05.

ERF stock opened at C$22.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

