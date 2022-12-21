FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VCM stock opened at C$19.48 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.88 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.38.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

