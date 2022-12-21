Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Splunk Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Splunk in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splunk’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $84.54 on Monday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

